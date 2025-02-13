SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.06.

SharkNinja stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,130. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after buying an additional 604,559 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after buying an additional 222,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

