Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 72.8%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

