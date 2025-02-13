Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 72.8%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.