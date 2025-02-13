Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Declines By 87.2%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,677. The company has a market cap of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3063 per share. This is an increase from Bushido Capital US Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

