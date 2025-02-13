Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 82.7%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Butler National stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 9,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.62. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

