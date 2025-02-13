Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 612.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 612.3% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Origin Agritech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,985. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

