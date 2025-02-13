Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Grows By 483.3%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kansai Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

