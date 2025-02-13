Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 88.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Westhaven Gold
