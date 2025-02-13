Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 88.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.