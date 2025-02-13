Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Rises By 1,900.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3701 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

