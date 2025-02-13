Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBSW. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.