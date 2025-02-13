Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBSW. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.