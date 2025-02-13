Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

