Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares traded.
Smart Employee Benefits Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
