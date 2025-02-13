Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Soluna Stock Down 6.1 %
SLNHP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.
Soluna Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soluna
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.