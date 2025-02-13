Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Soluna Stock Down 6.1 %

SLNHP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

