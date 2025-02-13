Sovran Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 535 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GS stock opened at $649.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.42. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.20 and a 12 month high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

