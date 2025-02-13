Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,487 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

