Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

