Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 108,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LEN opened at $121.56 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $119.25 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.06.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

