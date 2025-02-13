Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 246,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

