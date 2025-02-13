Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,053 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

