Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $552,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

