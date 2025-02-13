Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Up 234.3% in January

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spear Alpha ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spear Alpha ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Spear Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

SPRX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 21,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,967. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

