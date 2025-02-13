Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.48 and last traded at $133.03. Approximately 111,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 448,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

