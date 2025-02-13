Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,355 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

