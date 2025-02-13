Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vuzix by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 380,517 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 667,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 307,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

