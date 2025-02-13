Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,674,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

