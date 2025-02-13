Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.47 and a 200 day moving average of $497.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $610.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

