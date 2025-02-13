Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.8 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.5 %
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 69,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
