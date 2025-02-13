Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.910-1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.8 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.5 %

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 69,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.