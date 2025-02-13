Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

