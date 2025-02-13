TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Financial Contrast

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 5.77% 3.22% 2.23% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TAL Education Group and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

This table compares TAL Education Group and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $1.49 billion 5.86 -$3.57 million $0.19 76.06 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices. The company also operates www.xueersi.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. It offers its services under the Haoweilai and Think Academy brands. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.