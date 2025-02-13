TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

NYSE SHOP opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 73.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

