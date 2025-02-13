Technology Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Intel, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the technology sector, involving the development and manufacturing of products or services related to electronics, software, telecommunications, and other information technology fields. These stocks are influenced by advancements and innovations in technology and are often known for their volatility and potential for high growth or returns. Investors in technology stocks typically look for companies with strong competitive positions, robust growth prospects, and solid financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 134,598,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,935,500. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,678,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681,000. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.70 and its 200 day moving average is $231.34. The company has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $723.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,355,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,903. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $727.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.08 and its 200 day moving average is $579.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,191,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,117,047. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock remained flat at $409.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,084. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

