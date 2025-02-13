Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Releases Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.50. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.