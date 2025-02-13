Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and traded as low as $17.98. Terumo shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 92,547 shares traded.

Terumo Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

