TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 235,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000.

Shares of BBIN opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

