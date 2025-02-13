TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $668,000.

SCHA stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

