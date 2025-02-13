The Carlyle Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 4,022,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

