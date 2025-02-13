The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Hershey were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 23.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

