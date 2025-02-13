Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 3.4 %

TIRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,442. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.