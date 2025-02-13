Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $80,425.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $67,925.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

