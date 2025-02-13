Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of TOELY stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 268,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.52. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

