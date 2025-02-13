Track Group, Inc. Announces Amendment to Bylaws for Dematerialization of Securities

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) revealed in its recent 8-K filing on February 10, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the company’s Bylaws. The amendment, referred to as the “Amendment,” focuses on adjusting the sections concerning certificates of stock and introduces provisions for the dematerialization of the company’s securities.

The specifics of the Amendment can be found in Exhibit 3.1, attached to the Form 8-K filing. This document provides the complete text of the Amendment, offering detailed insight into the changes made to Track Group, Inc.’s Bylaws.

Additionally, under Item 9.01 of the filing, pertaining to Financial Statements and Exhibits, the company presented the following exhibits:

Exhibit 3.1 – Amendment No. 1 to the Bylaws of Track Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The move to amend the Bylaws is a strategic step taken by Track Group, Inc. to enhance its operational framework and align its processes with industry standards. Dematerializing securities is a common practice aimed at streamlining trading activities and increasing efficiency in the capital markets.

As per the filing, Track Group, Inc. did not register any securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. Furthermore, the company confirmed that it is not classified as an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405).

The 8-K filing was signed off on February 13, 2025, by James A. Berg, the Chief Financial Officer of Track Group, Inc., in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

It is evident from the recent filing that Track Group, Inc. is proactively addressing organizational matters to fortify its operational structure and adapt to changing market dynamics. Stay tuned for more updates as the company continues to navigate developments in the evolving business landscape.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

