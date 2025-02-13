Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,472 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 72,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,285,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,496.40. This trade represents a 1.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

