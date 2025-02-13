Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 282,167 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $89.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.