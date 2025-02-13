Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $649.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.20 and a fifty-two week high of $663.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

