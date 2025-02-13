Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $62.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

