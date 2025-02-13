Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

NYSE HCA opened at $312.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

