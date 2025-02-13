Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,610.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$19,610.00.
Troilus Gold Stock Up 18.6 %
CVE:TLG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.
About Troilus Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.