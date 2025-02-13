Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,610.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$19,610.00.

Troilus Gold Stock Up 18.6 %

CVE:TLG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

