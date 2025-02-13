Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

CWH stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

