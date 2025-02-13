Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77), Zacks reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Twilio updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.930 EPS.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.27. 5,814,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,403. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

