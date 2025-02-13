Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,099.36. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $56,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,587.23. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

