Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.900-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.69.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $36.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $647.07. 204,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,144. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $660.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

